Delhi: Tutor arrested for giving injections to students to improve memory

Tutor arrested for giving injections to students to improve memory

A 20-year-old tutor has been arrested by Delhi Police for administering NS solution to his students through injections. The police arrested the accused Sandeep, a BA 2nd year student who gives free classes to students of classes 6 to 9 in east Delhi's Mandawali.

The police said the matter came to light after one of the student's parents saw their child taking injection at home and informed police. The inquiry revealed that the children were given NS (normal saline) solution by their tutor.

"Sandeep said that he saw on YouTube that the memory of the children improves if NS solution is administered to them. An FIR has been registered in Mandawali police station," said Deepak Yadav, DCP East Delhi.

A case under section 336 of IPC (endangering human life by negligent act) has been registered. The students are being examined and more details are being gathered in the case.