Delhi: Man barges into classroom, removes clothes of minor girls, urinates; FIR lodged

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Two girl students molested inside classroom of MCD-run school in Delhi

Highlights A notice has been issued to the police with the Delhi Commission for Women

The East MCD commissioner has been summoned in the case

The school administration tried to hide the incident and asked the girls to forget about the matter

In a shocking incident, two schoolgirls were allegedly molested inside their classroom in a Municipal Corporation-run school in New Delhi. According to the details, the eight-year-old girls were molested by an unknown person, who had barged into the classroom.

The incident was confirmed by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who on Wednesday said the unknown person went inside the classroom and removed the clothes of the girls.

"In an MCD run school in Bhajanpura area, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person. He went to their class and removed the clothes of the girls. He then removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class," said Swati Maliwal.

A notice has been issued to the police with the Delhi Commission for Women to take strict action and arrest the accused while the East MCD commissioner has been summoned before the commission.

"We have summoned the Commissioner of East MCD to appear before us and answer the question that how can an unknown person enter the school. What happened to the CCTVs that have been installed?," said Maliwal.

She also alleged that the school administration tried to hide the incident and asked the girls to forget about the matter.

"When the girls briefed teachers and principal about the incident, they tried to hide it and asked girls to forget about it," she said adding that "an action should be taken against the school principal and class teacher under POCSO Act for not reporting the crime to Delhi Police and attempting to conceal the same."

An FIR has been registered into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.

No CCTV found inside school

Meanwhile, no CCTV was found installed at the entrance or inside the school where two girl students were allegedly molested by an unknown person inside their classroom.

"It was an MCD school and no CCTV was found installed at the entrance or inside the school. However, a number of CCTVs have been examined in the vicinity to trail the suspect/accused persons," said Delhi Police on Wednesday.

The police further said that the "cognizance was immediately taken" in the said matter and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Further, a special team has been formed to investigate the matter.

"On the basis of identity revealed by the girls, portray of suspect person has been prepared and two suspects have been zeroed-in," the police added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Student attacked with knife by unknown miscreants outside school campus