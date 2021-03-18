Delhi: 'Rice Puller' scam busted by Crime Branch, 3 arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police Crime Branch busts 'Rice Puller scam'.

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday busted a gang of fraudsters who were cheating people on the pretext of selling/testing a 'rice pulling' rare metal, which they used to claim were certified by agencies like ISRO/DRDO/NASA. A 53-year-old Delhi-based businessman was duped by the gang to the tune of Rs 11 lakhs.

The 'rice pulling' scam involves fraudsters marketing/testing and selling a 'rice puller' device made up of radioactive material that they claim possesses magical properties and attracts rice grains towards it and is very expensive in international market required in aeronautical science.

Acting on a complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sanjay Gupta, a team of the Cyber Cell raided several locations in Kolkata and Faridabad arresting three persons.

ALSO READ: Online sex racket spread over 150 WhatsApp groups busted in Delhi, 4 held

Several fake documents, including deposit certificates allegedly issued by RBI for a sum of Rs 22,000 crore, fake certificates issued by DRDO, laptops, SIM cards, mobile phones, and other devices were recovered from the two men identified as Harender Kumar and Thakurdas Mondal. Both are said to be residents of Kolkata. The third person Munnalal belongs to Faridabad, the police said.

"He (Munnalal) was working as a mastermind behind this scam. He is in this field since last approx. 30 years," Shibesh Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said.