Raped 12-year-old Delhi girl was attacked by scissors, has fractured skull

Raped 12-year-old Delhi girl was attacked by scissors, had fractured skull

Yet another brutal, horrific incident of rape has surfaced in Delhi. The 12-year-old girl, who is a resident of Delhi's Peeragarhi was raped by a man inside her own house. The girl was attacked with scissors and had a fractured skull. Delhi police, on Thursday, arrested 33-year-old Krishan, who is being accused of the horrific crime.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner (Western Range), Shalini Singh, has said that the accused is a repeat offender and has been involved in 4 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and burglary.

Krishan has been booked under the sections of the POCSO act and IPC.

The incident took place when Krishan was in process of committing a burglary. When Krishan entered a building he found people in their houses on the first two floors. On the third floor he saw the door to an apartment open. He entered the apartment and was spotted by the 12-year-old victim. She immediately raised an alarm.

In an attempt to stop the girl from making noise, Krishan threw a sewing machine at her head, but the girl continued to shout. This is when Krishan stabbed her with a pair of scissors repeatedly. He stabbed her at least 5 times with the scissors.

During the investigation, the accused has revealed that he was drunk when the incident took place.

Krishan left the scene assuming that the girl was dead. The weapon with which she was attacked has been found and sent for forensic investigation.

Close to 100 CCTV cameras were used to identify Krishan and electronic and technical surveillance were put in practice by the Delhi Police to track Krishan down.

The girl, who is being treated at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, lived with her parents and elder sister. Doctors at AIIMS have said that even though the girl is now not on a ventilator, she still remains in critical condition.

"A team of doctors from paediatric surgery, gynecology, and neurosurgery departments are monitoring her condition constantly. She underwent two surgeries on Wednesday, the first to repair her skull and the second to rebuild her perineum. She may require another surgery for the head injury," a doctor at AIIMS said.

