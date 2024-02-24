Saturday, February 24, 2024
     
  Delhi man stabbed to death while resisting robbers in Madhu Vihar

Delhi man stabbed to death while resisting robbers in Madhu Vihar

The victim was rushed to a hospital immediately but was declared brought dead by doctors. an investigation has been launched by the police but the culprits are still at large.

Hritika Mitra New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2024 11:40 IST
Delhi man stabbed to death in Delhi's Madhu Vihar
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi man stabbed to death in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area for resisting four people from robbing him, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday night, they said. The victim was identified as Narendra. 

A police official said Narendra and a friend were consuming alcohol at the DDA park near a CNG gas station in Madhu Vihar when four people came and stabbed him multiple times before snatching his bag and mobile phone.

The official said Narendra was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. 

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 392 (punishment for robbery) has been registered at the Madhu Vihar police station. Police said teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

(With inputs from PTI)

