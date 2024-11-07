Delhi: Nirbhaya-like incident reported from ITO area, woman gangraped, police allegedly try to cover-up

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Nirbhaya-like incident reported from ITO area, woman gangraped

In a shocking incident, a woman was gangraped in the heart of ITO area in New Delhi. Notably, the Delhi Police tried to brush the Nirbhaya-like incident under the carpet. According to reports, after this horrific incident, the girl admitted to the hospital is trying to recover from the shock after defeating death. This incident happened a few meters away from the old headquarters of Delhi Police.

Reports, suggest, that three criminals gang-raped a girl near ITO. After that, the auto driver took her to Gandhi Smriti service road near Rajghat and raped her in the auto. The girl is said to be in mental distress after gangrape.

As per police, the girl (34), a resident of Odisha, reached Sarai Kalekhan while walking from Rajghat in a semi-nude state and was bleeding from her private parts. This incident took place on October 11 at around 9.30 pm. Seeing the girl at Sarai Kalekhan, a Navy officer informed the police. The caller reported the presence of a girl in the area of Sarai kale khan. The girl was described as wearing a red kurta, bleeding and the caller expressed concern that the girl might have been injured or subjected to wrongful assault.

The girl was operated on in AIIMS and is currently admitted to the psychiatric department of AIIMS. After about 21 days of hard work, the South-East District Police has arrested three accused, auto driver Prabhu, scrap shop worker Pramod and Shamshul, confirmed South-East District Police Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar Singh.

ACP Aishwayan Singh constituted a team to catch the culprit. Female constable Sangeeta also met the victim posing as a social worker to catch the accused. More than 700 CCTV cameras were analysed and over 150 auto-rickshaws were verified. At least 10 police teams were constituted to apprehend the accused. Following this the police have recovered the victim's blood-stained salwar from the Gandhi Memorial service road. The investigation is still on.