Delhi: 28-year-old cab driver stabbed to death in Shastri Park area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 28-year-old cab driver stabbed to death in Delhi's Shastri Park.

Delhi crime news: A 28-year-old cab driver has been stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said today (May 31). The deceased was identified as Johar Abbas, a resident of Buland Masjid in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-northeast) Joy Tirkey said that at around 11.50 pm on Thursday (May 30), information regarding a stabbing incident was received, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Police were informed about an injured person and a team was sent to the area. Johar Abbas was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police team found that Johar Abbas had sustained multiple stab wounds on the forehead, wrist, chest and other areas. A search has been launched to nab the perpetrators.

"He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Efforts are being made to ascertain the motive and apprehend the accused," said the DCP.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Delhi water crisis: Know main reasons behind scarcity | Check out the affected areas