Delhi: African man shot dead by two armed assailants in Nihal Vihar, investigation underway

In an unfortunate incident, a 40-year-old African man was shot dead in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. The deceased identified as Sunday Ernest Morah was shot dead outside a garment shop at A Block of Vikash Vihar in Chander Vihar, Nilothi Extension at around 10 pm on Saturday.

The Delhi police team immediately reached the crime scene after receiving a PCR call informing the shooting. upon their arrival, they found blood stains on the ground and inside a nearby shop. However, the body was not there as it was already transported to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by an unknown person. The Delhi Police called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to inspect the crime scene. Subsequently, the police filed a case into the matter.

Morah sustained three bullet injuries

As per the information, Sunday Ernest Morah was a resident of Chander Vihar. After he was attacked by two armed assailants, he took refuge inside the shop. Morah sustained three bullet injuries, out of which two hit him in the abdomen while one hit his leg.

Following his hospitalisation, efforts were made to save him however, Morah succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday. Initially, on Saturday night an FIR was registered under sections 109(1), 3(5) BNS, and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act. But after Morah's death, Section 103 of the BNS was added to the case. The police have said that further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 30, a 30-year-old man was fatally attacked with an iron rod and stabbed with a scissor allegedly by a grocery shop-owner and his sons for not purchasing from their store in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur. The deceased was identified as Vikram Kumar. Later, Delhi Police said that accused Lokesh Gupta and his two sons -- Priyansh and Harsh -- were arrested and booked for murder.

