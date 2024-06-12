Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
Delhi: 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Jahangirpuri, police probe on

The motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police suspected a personal anmity behind the stabbing. However, the police said it started an investigation with all angles.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2024 8:08 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by unidentified people near his house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, Manish Kumar, was found dead in H Block in the evening.

Upon receiving the information about the boy being stabbed, his family members took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Prima facie, it is suspected to be an issue of personal enmity but the probe is being conducted from all possible angles, a police officer said.

Police initiated an inquiry and recorded statements of all the family members of the deceased. They also collected CCTV footage from the area.

Kumar's father Darshan Lal told reporters that they are not aware of any personal enmity he might have had with anyone. 

(With PTI inputs)

