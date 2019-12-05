Image Source : PTI Criminal carrying reward held after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was held after an exchange of fire, police said here on Thursday. On Thursday morning, police signalled two bike-borne men to stop for checking. Instead of halting, they sped away, SP Maneesh Mishra told PTI. Police cornered them near the Kadkad village railway crossing. Finding themselves encircled, they fired at the policemen, the SP said, adding that one of them was injured in retaliatory action.

The person who sustained a bullet injury in his leg was identified as Ali Mohammad, a resident of New Seemapuri Colony, East Delhi. His accomplice managed to escape, the SP said. The injured was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and the bike. Ali had already been booked in two dozen cases lodged in various police stations. Mishra added

Also Read| Elderly man gored to death by bull in Madhya Pradesh

Also Read| IIT-Madras student suicide case: Father says Shah has assured him of CBI probe