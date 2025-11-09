Class 11 student shoots classmate with father's licensed pistol at Gurugram's posh society The accused student had invited three classmates to his flat. During the gathering, a heated argument broke out, leading one of the boys to shoot another with a pistol belonging to his father.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident took place in Gurugram’s Sector 48, where a Class 11 student shot his classmate using his father’s licensed pistol. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and is in critical condition at a private hospital. Police have detained two minors in connection with the case and recovered a pistol, two magazines, and 70 live cartridges from the scene. The incident appears to be the result of a revenge dispute between classmates.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 9:30 PM on Saturday night in a rented flat in Sector 48. The accused student had invited three classmates to his flat. During the gathering, a heated argument broke out, leading one of the boys to shoot another with a pistol belonging to his father. Responding promptly to a distress call, police rushed to the scene, transported the injured student to a hospital, and detained the other two minors for questioning.

Details of the crime

According to the complaint filed by the injured student’s mother, her 17-year-old son was called by a school friend to meet him on Saturday evening. Initially hesitant, the boy agreed after his friend insisted and met him near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. The mother alleged that two months earlier, her son and the accused had an argument at school. The accused allegedly sought revenge for that altercation, luring her son to the flat and shooting him with help from another friend.

During interrogation, both detained minors confessed that all three attended the same school and class. The main accused reportedly harbored resentment since their earlier quarrel. On the night of November 8, he invited the victim for food and drinks before taking him to his rented flat. Police revealed that the licensed pistol, used in the shooting, belonged to the accused’s father, a property dealer from Patli village. Investigators seized the weapon, two magazines, and 70 bullets from the site.

An FIR has been registered at Sadar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.