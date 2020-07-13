Image Source : ANI Chandigarh man throws sanitiser on girlfriend, burns her using lighter as she refuses to lend him Rs 2,000

In a spine-chilling incident reported from Chandigarh, a man allegedly burnt his 22-year-old girlfriend using a sanitiser after she refused to lend him Rs 2,000. The incident took place on the intervening night of July 6 and 7. The girl from Shillong was admitted to a local hospital with 20 per cent burns.

According to HT report, the accused identified as Naresh, asked his girlfriend to give him Rs 2,000 but she refused. Her refusal irked him so much that he allegedly threw sanitizer on her face and burnt her using a lighter.

Later, the neighbours learnt about the incident and rushed her to the hospital.

According to report, the survivor, who came to Chandigarh in December last year, became friends with the accused and the two started living together. The victim told the police that the accused used to beat her for money.

The survivor had lodged a complaint. A case under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

