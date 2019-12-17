Shootout inside CJM Court in Bijnore, undertrial shot dead

Bijnore: 3 people open fire inside courtroom, one accused killed

One undertrial accused was killed and one seriously injured when three persons opened fire inside the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bijnore on Tuesday afternoon. A court clerk, Munish, was also injured in the firing while the CJM had to run for cover to save himself. The shooters surrendered inside the court after executing the killing.

The court premise has been sealed after the incident.

According to reports, chief judicial magistrate was hearing the case related to the murder of BSP leader Ehsaan and his nephew Shadaab in the district court.

The accused in this double murder, Shahnawaz and Jabbar, had been brought for hearing by the Delhi police that had arrested them a few months ago.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi told reporters that Sahil, son of slain Ehsaan, reached the court along with two of his friends and opened fire indiscriminately at Shahnawaz and Jabbar. About 20 rounds were fired by them.

Shahnawaz died on the spot but Jabbar apparently ran away, taking advantage of the ensuing confusion.

The police immediately surrounded the court room but the assailants did not flee and gave themselves up to the police.

The SP said that a manhunt had been launched for Jabbar.