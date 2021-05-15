70-year-old woman raped in UP, accused held

Image Source : PTI A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

The woman was allegedly raped by the youth on Wednesday night when she was sleeping. She was alone at home at the time of the incident, said Sub-Inspector Digvijay Singh, incharge of Bar police station.

A case was registered on Thursday and the accused arrested on Friday, the police said.

Also Read: COVID victim dies 24 hours after rape in Bhopal hospital