24-yr-old youth shot dead in Amritsar's Baba Bakala

PTI PTI
Amritsar Published on: February 11, 2020 14:33 IST
A 24-year-old youth, who had recently returned from Canada, was shot dead outside his house from a point blank range by unidentified assailants, police said here on Monday. DSP Harkrishan Singh said the crime took place on Sunday night at Butala village in Baba Bakala when Sukhmanpreet Singh returned home from a marriage function and was opening the main door of his house.

The motorcycle-borne assailants escaped from the spot after committing the crime. Sukhmanpreet's parents immediately shifted him to the Baba Bakala civil hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.The DSP said they had registered a case and were yet to get any clue about the killers.

