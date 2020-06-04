Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. 20-year-old woman raped by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar

20-year-old woman raped by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a neighbour at pistol-point when she was alone in her house in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: June 04, 2020 12:54 IST
20-year-old woman raped by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar
Image Source : PTI/FILE

20-year-old woman raped by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar (Representational image)

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a neighbour at pistol-point when she was alone in her house in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. Charthawal police station SHO Sube Singh said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's father and the accused arrested.

The woman has been sent for medical examination. According to a complaint filed by the woman's father, the accused entered into their house on Wednesday when her daughter was alone and raped her at pistol-point.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X