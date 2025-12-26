On-duty police inspector touches Dhirendra Shastri's feet at Raipur Airport, action taken as video goes viral An on-duty police inspector at Raipur Airport faced disciplinary action after a video of him touching Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's feet went viral. Authorities stated that the act violated service rules and the dignity of the uniform.

Raipur:

A surprising incident at the Raipur Airport in Chhattisgarh has sparked an administrative response after an on-duty police inspector touched the feet of Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Shastri. The video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to immediate disciplinary action. The said police inspector was identified as Manish Tiwari, who has now been attached to the police lines. According to the information received, when Dhirendra Shastri arrived at the airport, the on-duty station in-charge first saluted him and then bent down to touch his feet. Someone recorded the sequence and shared it online. As the clip spread, questions were raised about the conduct of the uniformed officer.

Authorities clarified that touching the feet of any religious figure while in uniform and on duty violates the norms of police service and is considered against the dignity of the uniform. Taking note of the violation, senior officers took the matter seriously and issued the order to line-attach Manish Tiwari.

Why was action taken against the police officer?

The disciplinary move is being viewed as an attempt to maintain the neutrality, integrity and honour associated with the police uniform. Officials conveyed a clear message that personal faith and official conduct must remain separate while on duty. The incident continues to draw public attention and debate.

Dhirendra Shastri commands a massive following

It should be noted here that Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, is in Raipur to conduct a religious discourse. He commands a massive following with lakhs of devotees attending his events. Shastri often makes statements on social and political issues. Recently, he raised concerns regarding atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Dhirendra Shastri raises concern over Bangladeshi Hindus

Commenting on the situation, Shashtri said, "It is unfortunate. It has become necessary for the Indian government to take crucial steps for Hindus in Bangladesh... If no action is taken, the identity of Hindus will be at risk... If we do not help them now, then the idea of Hindu unity will lose its meaning... Bangladeshi Hindus must be protected... Those living here illegally should be replaced by Bangladeshi Hindus."

