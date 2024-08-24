Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair anti-Naxal review meeting today in Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @AMITSHAH Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomes Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Chhattisgarh on a three-day visit, will on Saturday (August 24) hold an inter-state coordination meeting centered on anti-Naxal operations and the progress of developmental work in Red Corridor areas in seven left-wing extremism-affected states.

Shah, taking to X (formerly Twitter), provided detailed information on the agenda for his three-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where he also spoke about the theme centered over today's meeting. He said, "I reached Raipur today on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh. Tomorrow, I will review the security and development work in areas affected by left-wing extremism."

He added, "The central government and the BJP government of Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of PM Modi, are committed to the complete eradication of Naxalism."

About Amit Shah's Chhattisgarh visit

It is pertinent to note that the Union Home Minister will first hold a coordination meeting with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGP) from states affected by the Maoist insurgency, which include Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. Significantly, given the persistent threat posed by Naxalism, the coordination meeting could serve as a crucial platform for ensuring peace and development in Chhattisgarh and its neighboring states.

Further, following this important meeting today, Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend another separate session focused on security and development in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. This discussion is likely to explore strategies and measures needed to effectively combat Naxalism.

Next, On August 25, marking the last day of his visit, Shah will inaugurate the new Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Raipur at 10:30 am. Following the inauguration, he will attend a review meeting to evaluate the bureau's operational capabilities and strategic plans to combat narcotics trafficking.

Later that day, at 1:30 pm, Amit Shah will also participate in a significant meeting on the expansion of cooperatives in Chhattisgarh. This session is likely to focus on the role of cooperatives in boosting economic growth and is expected to feature discussions from BJP leaders and state ministers on current governmental initiatives and organizational efforts to strengthen cooperative sectors.