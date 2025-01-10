Major success in Chhattisgarh’s anti-naxal operation, 15 maoists surrender before police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh’s ongoing battle against naxalism, 13 maoists, including a couple, surrendered to security forces on Thursday in the Bijapur district. According to an official, the group included Nandu Avalam alias Durgesh alias Kotesh and his wife Deve Madkam alias Chandni, along with eight other Maoists and four additional cadre members.

Among the surrendered Maoists, five individuals had bounties totaling Rs 13 lakh on their heads. The official stated that these individuals were involved in various Maoist operations across the state.

One of the notable surrenders was of Munna Kakem, a member of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) division of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). Kakem, who was a member of the Kattam Area Committee (ACM), had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Similarly, Sukhram Hemla, a member of the Jagargunda Area Committee's Platoon No. 10 and part of the People's Party Committee (PPCM), had an identical bounty of Rs 5 lakh. Both Kakem and Hemla played significant roles in the Maoist operations in the region.

The couple and others who surrendered were reportedly part of the Gondia Division of the banned Maoist outfit and were associated with the Malanjkhand Area Committee. A reward of Rs 1 lakh each was declared for the couple and Bhima Vekko, who also surrendered.

In addition to the surrenders, security forces discovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists in the region. The explosives were found by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police while they were clearing the road in the Awapalli area. The bomb disposal team successfully destroyed the IEDs, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

The developments come as a major blow to the Naxalites, who have been trying to strengthen their hold in the region. The recent surrenders indicate the growing disenchantment among the Maoist cadres with their ideology, and the authorities believe that the operation has dealt a significant blow to the rebel group's presence in Chhattisgarh.

Security forces continue their efforts to ensure peace and safety in the region, with ongoing operations to dismantle Naxal activity. The government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating Naxalism and ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the residents of Chhattisgarh.