EC to publish draft electoral rolls for Chhattisgarh today: How to check your status? Chhattisgarh voters can file claims and objections from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026. Notices and hearings related to these objections will continue till February 14, 2026.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) will publish the draft electoral rolls for Chhattisgarh today. The exercise is being carried out as per directions from the Centre Chhattisgarh election authorities after a detailed house-to-house verification drive across the state. During this verification, officials found lakhs of names that were missing, unverified, duplicated, or belonged to deceased voters. Based on this data, the draft voter list will be released today, while the final electoral rolls for Chhattisgarh will be published on February 21, 2026, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Centre Chhattisgarh.

Claims and objections window

As instructed by the CEO, Centre Chhattisgarh, citizens can file claims and objections from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026. Notices and hearings related to these objections will continue till February 14, 2026. This process gives voters enough time to correct errors or add missing names before the final list is published. The voter list revision work in Chhattisgarh began on November 4 and concluded on December 19, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting homes to verify voter details.

Nationwide voter list changes

Across India, similar revisions have led to major changes in electoral rolls. Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of deletions, with over 97 lakh names removed.

West Bengal followed with around 58 lakh names missing from the draft list. Rajasthan saw a reduction of nearly 44 lakh voters, while Puducherry and Goa each reported deletions of just over one lakh names. Lakshadweep recorded a small drop of about 1,600 voters.

What is SIR?

This Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a door-to-door, document-based exercise. Its aim is to include all eligible voters while removing ineligible or duplicate entries. The updated and final electoral rolls prepared through this process will come into force in February 2026.

Chhattisgarh voters can check their status online by

Visiting the official website: voters.eci.gov.in Clicking on ‘Search your name in E-roll’ at the top right Search using your EPIC number or personal details View your entry in the draft electoral roll Moreover, new voters are advised to submit Form 6 along with the required declaration. This can be done through Booth Level Officers, the ECINet app, or the official website.

Here’s how Chhattisgarh voters can check SIR form submission status

Chhattisgarh voters can also track their form status online: