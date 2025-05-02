Chhattisgarh: Tragic road accident claims lives of couple and infant, car driver injured A couple and their two-month-old son were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district after their motorcycle collided with a speeding car.

New Delhi:

A devastating road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district claimed the lives of a couple and their two-month-old son after their motorcycle collided with a speeding car near Bishunpur village under the Sitapur police station limits. The incident occurred on Thursday, and the police confirmed the details on Friday.

According to officials, Sunil Lakra, a resident of Petla village, was travelling with his wife Asmati Bai and their infant son on a motorcycle, heading towards Ambikapur for medical treatment. As they approached the Sitapur-Ambikapur main road near Bishunpur village, a high-speed car struck their motorcycle, resulting in a fatal crash.

The collision was so intense that Asmati and her child died on the spot, while Sunil sustained critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The car, after hitting the motorcycle, lost control and crashed into a road divider.

Police officials also reported that the car driver, identified as Santosh, was seriously injured in the accident. A police team was dispatched to the scene as soon as they received information about the incident. The deceased were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities have registered a case against the car driver and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

The incident has once again highlighted the alarming frequency of road accidents in India, which continues to rank among the highest in the world for road-related fatalities. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly emphasized the need for stricter road safety measures to prevent such tragedies.