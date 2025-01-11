Chhattisgarh: Rescue operations underway at silo collapse site in Mungeli, FIR against two officials

Follow us on Image Source : X Rescue operations underway at silo collapse site

After 36 hours of struggle, the silo structure was removed and the rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies. One labourer was killed and another injured after a silo collapsed at Kusum Smelters Private Limited, located near Rambod village in Sargaon area. As per the police, three-four workers were feared trapped under the debris.

FIR against two officials

An FIR was registered on Friday against two officials of the unit for causing death by negligence. As per the police, an FIR was lodged against plant in-charge Amit Kedia and manager Anil Prasad under sections 106 (A) (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Deputy CM expressed his sorrow

Chattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao spoke to the reporters and expressed his sorrow over the incident. "This is a very unfortunate incident. This rescue operation continued for 36 hours...we could remove the silo structure after a lot of effort. Further rescue operations can be now done easily..." the Deputy CM said.

"Those family members who lost their loved ones, the government is with them and will do all the help possible...probe is underway, FIR has been registered, those who are found responsible, the strictest action will be taken against them..." Sao added.

Rescue operation

Silo was cleared with the help of mega cranes. A rescue operation involving personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was underway for more than 36 hours to trace workers trapped under the debris at the spot. Rahul Deo, the Mungeli collector, said that removing the collapsed silo structure was a big challenge and the work to retrieve the bodies was still pending.

Speaking to the media, Deo said, "Removing the silo structure was a big challenge for us...the work to retrieve the bodies is left now...very soon we will do this...we are trying to ensure that the bodies don't get damaged further...so we are moving slowly..."

(With inputs from ANI)