Chhattisgarh Police receives President’s Police Colour Award, CM Vishnu Dev Sai congratulates

In a historic and proud moment, the Chhattisgarh Police have been awarded the prestigious ‘President’s Police Colour.’ This special honour is conferred upon select police units across the country, recognising 25 years of exemplary service and unwavering dedication to the nation. Chhattisgarh Police earned this accolade through their courage and resilience, particularly in facing challenges on the Naxal front, where they have consistently upheld law and order with distinction.

The proposal for this award was submitted by the Chhattisgarh government on February 16, 2018, via the Home Department, and has now been approved. With this recognition, members of the police force will wear a replica of the President’s Police Colour on their uniforms, symbolizing their bravery, service, and dedication. The President’s Police Colour is considered the highest honour for any police or paramilitary force, signifying national recognition of the exemplary service, commitment, and discipline of the Chhattisgarh Police.

On this occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai stated, “This honour is a testament to the courage, discipline, and patriotism of the Chhattisgarh Police. Our officers have successfully overcome numerous challenges in combating Naxalism and have played a vital role in maintaining law and order. This award will further boost the morale of our police force and inspire them to continue serving and protecting the state with even greater zeal.”

Chief Minister Sai congratulated the police force, saying that the President’s Police Colour is not just an award but a mark of respect for those brave officers who have selflessly served to ensure peace and security in the state.

This achievement has brought a sense of pride to the people of Chhattisgarh, who acknowledge and appreciate the dedication and hard work of the state’s police force.