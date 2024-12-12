Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway between security forces, naxals at Narayanpur-Dantewada Border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel during a combing operation in a forest area.

A heated encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the dense forests of Abujmarh town on the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, a police report said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reacted and said, "an anti-Naxal operation was going on in which our security forces succeeded in killing 7 Naxalites. I salute their courage..."

Shooting since morning

Bastar police confirmed that the exchange of gunfire, which began around 3 am, was ongoing. Searches have been launched in the area to check and neutralize the presence of Naxals.

“We have been engaged in an encounter with Naxalites since early morning in the Southern Abujhmadh region. Our teams are conducting a thorough operation,” Bastar Police stated.

Previous clashes in the region

The operation followed a separate incident in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday where a Naxal was killed in a gun battle with security forces. Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured due to a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during the encounter.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav confirmed the injuries and said the operation in the area was part of a larger effort to curb Naxal activities in the area.

Ongoing efforts against naxal activities

The state’s dense forest regions, including Bastar and Bijapur, are known hotspots for Naxal operations. Security forces have intensified efforts in recent months to curb their activities, including targeted search operations and coordinated anti-Naxal campaigns.

As the encounter continues, authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

