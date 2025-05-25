Chhattisgarh: Horrific road accident in Mahasamund claims three lives, including elderly couple Three killed, including an elderly couple, in a tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund after a car crashes into a stationary truck on NH-53.

New Delhi:

A devastating road accident in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district early Sunday morning claimed the lives of three people, including an elderly couple and a 34-year-old man. The collision occurred when a car rammed into a stationary truck along National Highway 53 near the Kodar Dam area under the Tumgaon police station limits.

Family's journey turns tragic

According to police officials, the crash took place at approximately 3:00 AM. The victims were travelling from the neighbouring state of Jharkhand to Raipur. The car, reportedly carrying the family of Chandan Abhishek, a branch manager at the State Bank of India in Narharpur, Kanker district, collided with a parked truck on the roadside.

The deceased have been identified as Kishore Pandey (69) and Chitralekha Pandey (65) — Chandan's parents — and Ishwar Dhruv (34), a relative or family friend. The impact of the crash was so severe that all three died on the spot.

Survivors injured, investigation underway

Chandan Abhishek, his wife Khushboo, and their 6-year-old son Dhruv sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A police officer at the scene stated, “It appears the car was travelling at high speed when it struck the stationary truck. We are verifying whether proper reflective signs or warnings were in place on the truck and whether any negligence contributed to the accident.”

The tragic incident has raised fresh concerns over road safety and the dangers posed by improperly parked heavy vehicles on highways, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

(PTI inputs)