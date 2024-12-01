Chhattisgarh: Four killed, one injured in fog-induced collision with truck in Surguja

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A tragic road accident on Sunday morning claimed the lives of four people and left one critically injured near Gumga village on National Highway 130 in Surguja district. The victims were traveling from Raipur to the tourist destination of Mainpat when their car collided with a truck, reportedly due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog. The car was completely wrecked, and rescuers had to use heavy equipment to extract the bodies from the mangled vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Sanju Sahu (28), Rahul Sahu (27), Dushyant Dewangan (22), and Swapnil Hemne (27), all residents of Raipur. One other passenger survived but sustained serious injuries. The injured man was first taken to the Udaipur Community Health Centre and later transferred to Ambikapur Medical College for further treatment. His condition remains critical, though his identity has not been disclosed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fog played a significant role in causing the collision, making it difficult for the car’s driver to see the truck in time. Authorities have stated that visibility was extremely poor in the area at the time of the crash. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, abandoning the vehicle at the spot. A search operation has been launched to locate the driver, who is now the subject of a police investigation.

The local police have registered a case and are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas to track down the fleeing truck driver. Meanwhile, authorities have issued a caution to motorists, urging them to take extra care while traveling in areas prone to dense fog, particularly during the winter months. The tragic accident has left the community in shock, and condolences have poured in for the victims' families as the investigation continues.