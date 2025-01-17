Chhattisgarh: CRPF dog injured while heroically saving soldiers in Sukma IED blast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/PIXABAY REPRESENTATIONAL Representaional

In a heartwarming display of bravery and loyalty, a CRPF dog, "Endro," saved the lives of soldiers during an anti-naxal operation in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, by sacrificing his own safety. The three-year-old Belgian Shepherd was seriously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast while accompanying the troops on a routine patrol. His quick thinking and unflinching commitment to his duties prevented a larger disaster and protected the lives of the soldiers in the 229th Battalion's 'Alpha' company.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1:30 PM near Chhinagelur village. While the soldiers were advancing through the area, Endro, a highly trained tracker dog, stepped into the path of an IED that had been planted by militants. His heroic actions alerted the troops to the danger, allowing them to avoid the blast. Although Endro suffered a fracture to his right leg, his bravery in detecting the IED before it could harm the soldiers was invaluable.

Endro was swiftly taken to a medical facility in the nearby Bijapur district, where he is receiving treatment and is expected to recover. Officials have lauded the dog’s courage, acknowledging that his actions directly saved the lives of the soldiers. "Endro's quick response and sacrifice truly exemplify the loyalty and dedication that service animals display in the line of duty," said a CRPF spokesperson.

The role of service dogs in counterinsurgency operations is vital, particularly in detecting IEDs, which pose a significant threat to security personnel. The CRPF and other security forces rely on these specially trained dogs to safeguard their troops in areas where the threat of explosives is high. This act of bravery follows similar incidents in which dogs have risked their lives to protect soldiers, proving time and again that their loyalty and courage are unmatched.

Endro's selfless act serves as a reminder of the deep bond between these remarkable animals and the human soldiers they protect. In the face of danger, Endro put the safety of his comrades above his own, cementing his place as an unsung hero in the fight against Naxalism. His bravery will surely be remembered by all those he saved.