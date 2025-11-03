Chhattisgarh: CM Sai kicks off bike racing championship with ride at Raipur's Budhapara stadium Organised as part of Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee Year celebrations, the national-level championship aims to promote a culture of discipline, responsibility and safety among young riders.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday conveyed his best wishes for the National Supercross Bike Racing Championship. At Raipur’s Budhapara Stadium, he personally rode a motorcycle to mark the launch of the event.

Wearing a helmet, the Chief Minister’s ride drew cheers from the audience, particularly from the large number of youth present.

Message of safety and responsibility

Sharing the video, CM Sai urged people to wear helmets and follow traffic rules while riding two-wheelers.

“It is our responsibility to guide the enthusiasm and speed of the youth in the right direction and provide them with an appropriate platform. Your life is precious, therefore always wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and follow traffic rules. Do not race on the road at all. My best wishes for the successful organization of the National Supercross Bike Racing Championship to be held on the upcoming 8-9 November,” he wrote on X.

Celebrating Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee year

Organised as part of Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee Year celebrations, the national-level championship aims to promote a culture of discipline, responsibility and safety among young riders.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sai said, “The speed of our youth is the strength of the nation — but that speed must be safe and balanced. That is the true victory.”

The championship, held on a specially designed safe racing track, underscores the state’s growing prominence in Indian motor sports.

Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association chief's message

Ujjwal Deepak, President of the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association, emphasised that the event goes beyond competition, carrying a message of responsible enthusiasm.

“Let speed be a passion, not a danger,” he said.

With engines roaring and spirits high, the MRF National Supercross Championship 2025 has not only brought high-octane action to Raipur but also reinforced a vital message — that true power lies in disciplined speed and safe driving.