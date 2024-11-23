Chhattisgarh Bypoll Results 2024 Live: Will Congress wrest Raipur City South seat from BJP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Bypoll Results 2024

Chhattisgarh Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) started vote counting for the byelection held in the Raipur City South assembly seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sunil Kumar Soni against Congress nominee Akash Sharma.

The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA and former state minister Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Raipur in June this year.

30 candidates were in the fray

A total of 30 candidates were in the fray for the bypoll, but the main contest was between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress nominee Akash Sharma.

50.50 pc voter turnout in Raipur City South assembly seat According to the ECI, 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded in a largely peaceful by-election to the Raipur City South assembly constituency on November 13.

"The voting process, which began at 7 am amid tight security, concluded at 6 pm.An average voter turnout of 50.50 per cent was recorded," the official said. In the last year's assembly elections, the Raipur City South constituency had recorded a turnout of 60.2 per cent. No untoward incident was reported in the constituency during the bypoll, the official said.

According to poll officials, there are 2,71,169 voters -- 1,33,800 males, 1,37,317 females and 52 transgenders -- in this constituency. A total of 253 booths were set up for the bypoll and more than 1,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP had registered a landslide victory, winning 54 of the 90 seats in the state, while the Congress bagged 35. The Gondwana Gantantra Party, a regional outfit, had emerged victorious in one assembly segment.