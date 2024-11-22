Chhattisgarh Minister Ramvichar Netam injured in road accident

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam injured in road accident

In a tragic incident, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam suffered serious injuries after his car met with an accident in the state's Bemetara district. According to the information released, the accident took place near Jevara in Bemetara as the minister was returning from Kawardha after inaugurating the new agriculture college building.

The authorities stated that as the minister's car was on its way back, a pickup van collided with it, resulting in a serious clash. The authorities mentioned that while the minister's car had been badly damaged in the incident, he too suffered injuries on his hand and head, and his condition is also stated to be critical.

Further, it is important to note that in the aftermath of the accident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reached the Ramakrishna Hospital and met with the Agriculture Minister. On X (formerly Twitter), the Chhattisgarh CM also gave an update on the agriculture minister's health. He said, "On receiving the news of my cabinet colleague Ramvichar Netam being injured in a road accident, I reached the Ramakrishna Hospital in the capital to inquire about his health and met his family members."

"I also spoke to Netam Ji. He has injuries on his left hand and forehead. There is nothing to worry about; he will recover soon. His treatment is continuing under the supervision of the doctor, and he is out of danger," the CM added.



(With inputs from Sikandar Ali)