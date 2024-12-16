Six dead, seven injured after truck collides head-on with SUV in Chhattisgarh's Balod

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Car-truck head-on collision in Chhattisgarh's Balod

In a tragic accident, six people died and seven others were injured after a truck coming from wrong side collided with a SUV in Chhattisgarh's Balod district. The accident took place near Chaurapawad on Bhanupratappur-Dallirajhara road under Dondi police station area early in the morning.

As per the information, a truck hit an SUV car coming from the opposite direction. The injured have been taken to Rajnandgaon Medical College. Providing details about the accident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Joshi said that the accused truck driver fled from the spot and his search is on.

The SUV was severely damaged due to the collision. Soon after the accident, police reached the spot and engaged in rescue work. With the help of local people and after hours of effort, the people trapped in the car were taken out.

According to the information, the people in the car were returning to their village Gureda after attending Chhatthi program at a relative's house in Kumbhakar in Dundi, when a truck hit their car near Chaurahapadav on the Bhanu Pratappur-Dalli Rajhara main road, Dundi police station area, and six people died on the spot.