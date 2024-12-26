New hand baggage rules: 7 things every traveler should know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

To streamline airport operations and improve passenger experience, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have introduced new hand luggage rules. Changes aimed at reducing arrests is and accelerated safety reviews will take effect on May 2, 2024. Here is a breakdown of what travelers need to know.

1. One handbag per passenger rule

Passengers are now allowed only one piece of hand luggage per flight, for use on domestic and international routes. Any additional baggage must be checked in.

2. Weight limits by travel class

Hand luggage weight restrictions vary during the tour:

• Economy & premium economy: One bag weighing up to 7 kg.

• First & Business Class: One bag up to 10 kg.

3. Strict size regulations

Handbags must comply with the following size restrictions.

• Height: 55 cm (21.6 inches)

• Length: 40 cm (15.7 inches)

• Width: 20 cm (7.8 inches)

Bags exceeding these values ​​may be rejected at safety checkpoints.

4. Exemptions for Bookings Before May 2, 2024

Passengers who booked tickets before May 2, 2024, are eligible for the separate package:

• Economy: Up to 8 kg.

• Premium Economy: Up to 10 kg.

• First & Business Class: Up to 12 kg.

5. Updated rules for post-May 2024 bookings

For tickets booked after May 2, 2024, all passengers must comply with the updated baggage restrictions, regardless of ticket status.

6. Improved security and reduced congestion

The new rules aim to simplify and speed up the safety inspection process. Limiting the number and size of hand luggage is expected to reduce airport congestion, ensuring smooth flight operations.

7. Smart packing is essential

Travelers are advised to plan their hand baggage carefully. Ensure your cabin bag is compact, lightweight, and adheres to the specified limits to avoid delays or inconvenience.

By adhering to these updated guidelines, passengers can look forward to faster security checks and a more organized travel experience. These changes are expected to make air travel more efficient as passenger volumes continue to rise.

Also read | 20 Years of Indian Ocean tsunami: Read the inspiring story of ‘Baby 81’ who was pulled out of rubble