Get your passports ready! IRCTC is taking you to USA - San Francisco, Vegas, Los Angeles

IRCTC international tour package USA Panorama

Vacations have not ended yet and IRCTC sure knows how to entice travel lovers. If you have your passports ready, this is for you! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with an international package named 'USA Panorama', which offers you a trip to the United States of America.

Originating from Mumbai on 14th September this year, the USA tour package will cost Rs 2,91,090. The tour will include 12 nights and 13 days.

Mumbai-US tour: Package details

Mumbai-US tour: Flight details

Travellers are suggested to visit the official website of the IRCTC for details on flight departures and arrivals. In addition, the portal has also pointed out some ticket rules that should be noted before making any bookings.

Mumbai-US tour: Package inclusions

# Return economy class airfare on Qatar Airlines

# Internal flights from Buffalo to San Francisco and from San Francisco to Las Vegas

# Meals-American Plan (AP): 12 Breakfast, 11 Lunch and 12 Dinners and 1 Brunch on the day of Arrival i.e., on 14th Sep 2019; 1 snack box on the day of departure i.e., on 26th Sep 2019 will be provided as per itinerary

# 01-liter water bottle per person per day

# All sightseeing as per Itinerary on seat in coach basis

# One professional and friendly English/Hindi speaking tour guide

# Services of professional IRCTC tour manager from starting till the end of the tour

# Travel Insurance (for passengers below 60 years of age)

# Normal Visa fees of USA

# All applicable taxes

# Sightseeing

Mumbai-US tour: Package exclusions

# Any increase in Airfare

# Any increase in Airport Taxes, Fuel Surcharge

# Meals are preset and choice of the menu is not available

# All Kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative, etc

# Any expenses of personal nature such a laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu

# Any services not specified in the inclusion Activities of any kind are excluded in the package

Mumbai-US tour: Documents required for US VISA

Travellers should refer to the below-mentioned link for complete details on the documents required for Visa application

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/tourism-visit/visitor.html#documentation

Mumbai-US tour: Visa and Interview

# All applicants need to carry all original documents at the time of personal interview at USA embassy

# During the visa interview, an ink-free, digital fingerprint scan will be quickly taken

# Consulate is free to insist on any other document other than the above

# Applicant’s palm and fingers should be free from any color or bandage for biometrics

# A soft copy of photographs will be required for online visa form submission