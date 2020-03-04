Coronavirus outbreak: Amazon, Nestle ask employees to AVOID non-essential travel abroad

Amazon has directed its staff to avoid non-essential travel abroad.

Online marketing giant Amazon has asked its nearly 800,000 workers to postpone any non-essential travel within the United States or around the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak. The deadly virus has claimed over 3,000 lives across the world so far.

Swiss food giant Nestle also told its 291,000 employees worldwide to limit domestic business travel and halt international travel until March 15. French cosmetics maker L'Or al, which employs 86,000 people, issued a similar ban until March 31.

Micro-blogging site Twitter too told its employees worldwide to work from home. Google has directed its staff of 8,000 at its European headquarters in Dublin.