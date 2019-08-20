Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
  'Bikini airline' Vietjet to begin direct India-Vietnam flight from December

Vietnam-based airline Vietjet, also known as 'bikini airline' on Tuesday said that it will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from December.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2019 23:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : VIETJET

VietJet

Commencing on December 6, the New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route will operate four return flights per week, while the Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate three return flights per week starting December 7.

Besides, the airline is offering "super-saving tickets" priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its "three golden days - a special promotion" by the airline from August 20 to 22.

"India is one of our priority markets and an important addition to our growing network," said Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President.

Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations.

