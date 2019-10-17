Booking flight ticket? These 5 tips will help you book cheapest flights online

These 5 tips will help you book the cheapest flight available online

Are you planning to book a flight for a trip home or abroad? Have you seen a price escalation in flight tickets from the time you searched these flights till the time you are booking it online?

Then you are not alone. We often end up paying higher prices for tickets than someone who has planned things better.

We bring you some effective tips that will surely help you book cheaper flight tickets online.

1. The way you search for flight tickets matters

You may have observed that while searching for flight tickets online on a popular booking website, you are shown different prices every time you look.

There's a reason why this happens. Most of the browser has cookies that keep a track of searches you perform. These data throws a signal to the service provider of your requirement. Each time you search a ticket between a particular destination, your website forces you to believe that there's an escalation. Air ticket prices shown after your third or fourth search are higher than the previous ones.

So how do you book cheap flights?

The answer is simple. Keep your search a secret by doing it in incognito mode. In google chrome, you can simply do it by pressing Ctrl + Shift + N. You can also go to the settings icon of your browser and click New incognito window. Safari also provides you with this incognito mode option.

This will ensure that your popular booking websites can't track you, saving yourself from price escalation.

Also, try and use more than one search engines to get the best deal on flight tickets.

2. Compare two or more providers before booking a flight ticket

Checking two or more aggregators helps. Sometimes you get a good deal. Deals and benefits vary from one to other aggregators. Comparison helps you in finding what deal suits you better.

You can also choose to compare flight ticket prices on websites that offer rates across various service providers. But remember doing it in incognito.

3. Check before you book return ticket in same airlines

We often book our return tickets in the same airlines. Booking return tickets are not always cheaper. It may take a bit more time while booking tickets but it will save you money.

Just like you search for booking onward tickets, you must look for the best deal for return tickets across various airlines on multiple service providers. This will surely help you in booking cheaper flight tickets.

4. Plan your dates

This holds for every travel you do. Planning helps you avoid last moment price escalation. Unless it is an emergency, you should wisely plan your travel. Dates around a weekend or festivals are often higher in comparison to normal days. You must have noticed that all popular websites offer you ticket rates based on dates. If possible, be flexible.

Travelling during odd hours helps you get a better deal. Usually, day-time flights are more expensive than those in unusual hours.

5. Use Deals/Reward Points/Coupons/ Loyalty points

Popular service providers offer you a deal of the day or coupon codes. You must check messages from your service providers. Often they offer Coupon Codes or Loyalty Points that help you save some precious money while booking tickets. Use them. But do remember our first point. Do your online ticket research in incognito mode.

Sometimes booking through Apps of these service providers offer you better deals while booking it online. So do check the service providers app for a better deal on flight tickets.

Check your Debit Card/Credit Card offer rewards before booking flight ticket

Often your debit cards or credit cards you use to offer your reward points or deals while using it. Check these deals online by visiting the reward points/offer page of your bank.

We hope that following these simple tips will help you book cheap flight tickets online.

Safe flight!