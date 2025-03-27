Hyderabad: BIS raids Amazon warehouse, seizes over 2,700 'uncertified' consumer products Hyderabad: During the raid, a total of 2,783 consumer goods were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS Certification. The offence under this provision is cognizable in nature, and BIS will be initiating legal proceedings against the violators.

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a search and seizure operation at a warehouse of e-commerce major Amazon in Hyderabad and seized at least 2,783 'uncertified' consumer products. The seized products, which were being sold without the requisite BIS Standard Mark, are estimated to be worth more than Rs 50 lakhs on Wednesday (March 26).

The operation was conducted on Tuesday (March 25) at the warehouse located in Airport City, Shamshabad for violation of the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016. During the raid, a total of 2,783 consumer goods were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS Certification.

Here is a list of some of the products:

Smartwatches Electric water heaters CCTV cameras Domestic electric food mixers Domestic pressure cookers Wireless earbuds Electric and non-electric toys

These products fall under the purview of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India, making BIS certification compulsory. The offence under this provision is cognizable in nature, and BIS will be initiating legal proceedings against the violators.