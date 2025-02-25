Stock Market Holiday 2025: Will NSE, BSE be open or closed on Mahashivratri? Check details According to the list of stock market holidays shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, trading activities will remain suspended tomorrow i.e. on February 26, 2025.

Stock Market Holiday 2025: The nation is preparing to celebrate Mahashivratri - a festival celebrated annually in honour of the deity Shiva. This year, Mahashivratri will be observed tomorrow i.e. on February 26, 2025. From the stock market perspective, some investors are confused about whether markets will open for trading tomorrow or not.

Stock Market Holiday 2025

According to the list of stock market holidays shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, trading activities will remain suspended tomorrow i.e. on February 26, 2025. So, the Indian stock markets will remain closed for the Mahashivratri festival.

Currency Derivatives Segments

According to the information available, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended on Wednesday due to the Mahashivratri 2025.

Commodity Markets

The commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions but resume trading activities at 5:00 PM.

Mahashivratri is one of the 14 special holidays for the stock market. This is apart from weekends during which markets are almost always closed, except for a few specific exceptions.

Meanwhile, Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 147 points in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, ending its five-day slide on the back of buying in financial and FMCG shares.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 147.71 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 74,602.12 with 17 of its constituents ending higher and 13 with losses. During the day, it rallied 330.67 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,785.08.

The broader Nifty of NSE, however, fell for the sixth day, slipping by 5.80 points or 0.03 per cent to finish at 22,547.55 due to fag-end selling in pharma, metal and IT shares.

Weak Asian and US markets along with foreign fund outflows made investors risk-averse, analysts said.