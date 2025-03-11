Silver ETF: You can start investing in this open-ended scheme with just Rs 1,000 Zerodha Silver ETF: According to information available, the scheme will invest 90-100 per cent in silver and silver-related instruments.

Silver ETF: Silver prices continue to rise due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. This is why investors are looking at silver as a strong investment opportunity. Amid this, Zerodha Fund House launched a silver exchange-traded fund (ETF), an open-ended scheme which will track the domestic prices of the metal.

According to the fund house, the objective of the Zerodha Silver ETF is to generate returns in line with the performance of silver in the domestic market.

What is an Exchange Trade Fund or ETF?

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a sort of combination of two popular assets - mutual funds and equities. This lets you invest in a large number of securities at once. Also, they usually have a lower fee than other types of funds. ETFs are also more easily traded.

There are different types of ETFs - Index ETFs, Commodity ETFs, Foreign Market ETFs and others.

Zerodha Silver ETF

This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund that tracks prices of physical silver in the domestic market.

Zerodha Silver ETF subscription dates

Zerodha Silver ETF opened for subscription on March 10, 2025 and will close on March 18, 2025.

Zerodha Silver ETF: Minimum Investment

An investor can invest in this Silver ETF with a minimum amount of Rs 1,000.

According to information available, the scheme will invest 90-100 per cent in silver and silver-related instruments. 0-5 per cent investment will done in debt and money market instruments, cash and cash equivalents.

Zerodha Silver ETF: Starting NAV

The starting Net Asset Value of Silver ETF will Rs 10 per unit or 1/10000th of silver per kg price.

Zerodha Silver ETF: How to invest

According to the company, investors can apply for the scheme on Zerodha Coin and CAMS.

"As demand for silver accelerates across technology and clean energy, our new Silver ETF provides investors an opportunity to participate in this evolving market," CBO Vaibhav Jalan said.