PM Jan Dhan account: Here's how you can update KYC with SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is a national financial inclusion initiative launched by the Government of India to ensure that every citizen has access to basic banking facilities. It offers individuals an easy way to open bank accounts with minimal documentation and provides various benefits such as direct transfer of subsidies, insurance coverage, and overdraft facilities.

However, to maintain the security of the account and comply with regulatory requirements, it is necessary to update the KYC (Know Your Customer) details periodically. KYC is a process by which banks verify the identity and address of their customers to prevent fraud and money laundering. Updating your KYC details in PMJDY accounts is important to continue enjoying the benefits of the scheme.

In this article, we will explain how to update KYC details in PM Jan Dhan accounts with some of the leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, and Canara Bank.

Why update KYC for PMJDY accounts?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that all bank accounts should be KYC-compliant. If your KYC is not updated, you may not be able to access certain facilities like overdrafts, remittances, or insurance benefits linked to the PMJDY account. Updating your KYC ensures that your account remains active and that you can continue to use the full range of services provided under PMJDY.

Documents required for KYC update

To update the KYC for your PM Jan Dhan account, you will typically need the following documents:

Proof of identity (PoI):

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Passport

PAN Card

Driving License

NREGA Job Card

Proof of address (PoA):

Utility Bills (Electricity, Water, Gas, etc.)

Bank Account Statement (in case of an address update)

Passport

Aadhaar Card (if the address is updated)

Recent passport-sized photograph (if required by the bank)

Aadhaar number (for eKYC): If you are updating your KYC using Aadhaar, you will also need your Aadhaar number.

Self-declaration: In some cases, the bank may ask for a self-declaration form.

Step-by-step process to update KYC details for PMJDY account

State Bank of India (SBI) - Updating KYC for PMJDY account

The process of updating KYC in SBI’s PMJDY accounts can be completed through various methods:

Offline method (Branch visit):

Visit your nearest SBI branch where your PMJDY account is held.

Ask for the KYC form or KYC update form.

Fill out the form and submit it along with your KYC documents (Proof of Identity and Proof of Address).

The bank official will verify your documents and process the update.

You may be asked to submit a recent photograph and complete biometric verification if required.

You will be notified once your KYC is successfully updated.

Online Method (Using SBI NetBanking):

Log in to your SBI NetBanking account.

Navigate to the KYC Update section under the 'Request' tab.

Upload scanned copies of your KYC documents (Aadhaar, PAN, or any government-issued ID).

You may need to complete the Aadhaar-based eKYC if your Aadhaar is linked to the account.

Confirm the details and submit the request for KYC update.

eKYC via Aadhaar: If your Aadhaar number is linked to your PMJDY account, you can update your KYC using eKYC. This method is quick and involves linking your Aadhaar number with your bank account, which can be done through the bank’s mobile banking app or website.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) - Updating KYC for PMJDY Account

Offline Method:

Visit your nearest PNB branch where your PMJDY account is registered.

Fill out the KYC form available at the bank.

Submit the form with your identity and address proof documents.

You may be required to provide biometric verification (fingerprint scan) for the update.

The bank will process your KYC update and inform you once it’s completed.

Online Method (Using PNB’s Internet Banking):

Log in to your PNB Internet Banking account.

Go to the 'Requests' tab and select KYC Update.

Upload scanned copies of your KYC documents.

You can also complete the Aadhaar-based eKYC if your Aadhaar is linked with the account.

Submit the form and wait for the confirmation.

ICICI Bank - Updating KYC for PMJDY Account

ICICI Bank also offers an easy process to update the KYC for your PMJDY account:

Offline Method:

Visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch with your original documents.

Fill out the KYC update form provided by the bank.

Submit the necessary documents (Proof of Identity and Address).

The bank will verify your documents, and biometric authentication may be required.

After verification, your KYC will be updated, and you will be notified.

Online Method (Using ICICI Bank’s iMobile App or NetBanking):

Log in to your ICICI Bank NetBanking account or open the iMobile app.

Go to the KYC Update option available in the menu.

Upload the scanned copies of your KYC documents (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, etc.).

Submit the application and wait for confirmation.

Canara Bank - Updating KYC for PMJDY Account

To update your KYC in Canara Bank for a PMJDY account, follow these steps:

Offline Method:

Visit the nearest Canara Bank branch.

Fill out the KYC update form and submit it along with identity proof, address proof, and a recent photograph.

The bank official will verify the documents and may ask for biometric verification.

Once the KYC is successfully updated, you will be notified.

Online Method (Canara Bank e-KYC):

Log in to your Canara Bank NetBanking or Mobile Banking App.

Select the e-KYC option and follow the instructions.

Upload the necessary KYC documents.

If you are using Aadhaar for eKYC, complete the Aadhaar verification by entering your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Submit the request for KYC update and wait for confirmation.

Important points to remember

Ensure that your Aadhaar is linked to your PMJDY account for faster and easier KYC updates through eKYC.

If your KYC is not updated within a certain period, your account may be suspended, and you may not be able to access facilities like overdrafts or insurance.

It is advisable to update your KYC details before any regulatory deadline to avoid disruptions in your account services.

If you have any issues during the update process, you can contact the customer support of your bank for assistance.

Updating your KYC for PMJDY accounts is an essential step to ensure continued access to the benefits of the scheme. The process is simple, and most banks offer both offline and online methods to complete the KYC update. Always ensure your documents are up-to-date and that your Aadhaar is linked to the account for a seamless experience.

By following the steps provided by your respective bank, you can keep your PMJDY account compliant with KYC regulations and continue to enjoy the full range of services offered under the scheme.