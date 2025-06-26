NFOs vs IPOs: Why investors confuse short-term gains with long-term products IPOs, or initial public offerings, are the first sale of stock by a company to the public. When you invest in an IPO, you become a shareholder of that company, directly participating in its potential profits and losses.

There are several ways to invest money and get good returns. However, investors must not make any decisions in haste, as this may result in losing hard-earned money. When people start investing, they often encounter a few acronyms that are frequently used. Some of the most common ones are NFOs (New Fund Offers) and IPOs (Initial Public Offerings). While both represent "new" opportunities for investors, they serve vastly different purposes, timeframes, and expectations.

"Yet, many retail investors mistakenly approach NFOs with the same enthusiasm (and short-term mindset) as IPOs—chasing listing-day gains that never materialise, said Dilshad Billimoria, founder & MD at Dilzer Consultants and a SEBI-registered Chief Financial Planner.

The Core Difference

IPOs, or initial public offerings, are the first sale of stock by a company to the public. When you invest in an IPO, you become a shareholder of that company, directly participating in its potential profits and losses.

NFOs, on the other hand, are launched by mutual funds to raise capital for a new investment scheme. "When you invest in an NFO, you're buying units of a mutual fund that will then invest in a diversified basket of securities. The Rs 10 NAV is just a starting point, not a bargain," he added.

The Allure of "Getting In Early"

Many investors equate "early access" with guaranteed profits. IPOs have, in some cases, delivered immediate returns on listing day. "This fuels the myth that NFOs will follow the same pattern. But mutual funds don’t get listed on stock exchanges—and their returns are tied to long-term market performance, not launch-day frenzy," Billimoria said.

Why the Confusion Persists

Marketing Language: Both NFOs and IPOs are often marketed as time-bound, exclusive opportunities. This creates urgency and fear of missing out (FOMO).

Rs 10 NAV Trap: Investors assume Rs 10 is a "low" price, imagining that the NAV will "surely" go up, much like a stock might after an IPO. But a Rs 10 NAV is simply a notional value—it doesn’t reflect intrinsic value or discounts.

Lack of Financial Literacy: Many new investors don’t fully grasp the difference between equity ownership (IPOs) and pooled investments (NFOs), leading to mismatched expectations.

What Should Investors Do?

Understand the Product: Before investing in an NFO, review the fund’s strategy, track record of the fund house, and the fund manager’s expertise. Ask yourself: Would you invest in this fund if it weren’t "new"?

Avoid the Launch Hype: Don’t confuse novelty with opportunity. Many existing mutual funds have solid performance records and may be better suited to your goals.

Match Time Horizon: Mutual funds are long-term vehicles. Expecting short-term gains from NFOs is misaligned with their purpose

Look for Past Track Record: Unless there is a track record that substantiates the firm's fundamentals and ROE, investors should avoid investing.