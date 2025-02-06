MUDRA loan: What is this scheme, interest rate, limit and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY One can get collateral-free loans under the MUDRA scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015 with the aim of empowering non-corporate, non-farm small and micro enterprises by providing loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. MUDRA - Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency - is a financial institution that was set for the development and refinancing of micro-unit enterprises.

MUDRA loans: Categories

MUDRA loans are offered in four categories - Shishu, Kishore and Tarun and Tarun Plus.

MUDRA loans limit

Shishu: It covers loans up to Rs 50,000.

It covers loans up to Rs 50,000. Kishore: It covers loans above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh.

It covers loans above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh. Tarun: It covers loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh.

It covers loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh. Tarun Plus: Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh.

MUDRA loan interest rate

There are no fixed interest rates on Mudra Loan (PMMY) and they depend on the nature of the business and the risk associated with it. Generally, the minimum interest rate on Mudra Loan (PMMY) is 9-12 per cent per annum.

MUDRA loans: Features

Here are some of the key features of the PMMY loans -

Collateral-free loans of up to Rs 20 Lakh.

Several banks are not putting processing charges on these loans.

Repayment tenure is between 12 months of 5 years and there is scope for extension in some cases.

No foreclosure charges.

Women entrepreneurs are offered loans at concessional interest rates.

How to get MUDRA loans at an affordable interest rate