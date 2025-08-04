LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Women can earn Rs 7,000/month from home - All you need to know LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: During the first year, a fixed stipend of Rs 7,000 per month will be provided. Notably, the stipend will be totally based on their performance.

New Delhi:

In order to give an opportunity for a consistent source of monthly income, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has unveiled the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana. This initiative is designed to empower women as it looks to recruit and train women as LIC agents, helping them generate a steady income. The LIC Bima Sakhi is also aimed at spreading insurance awareness among women. These women will be given special training, financial incentives, and promotional support to ensure that they become self-reliant.

Monthly Stipend During Initial Three Years

The scheme will also ensure that selected women get a monthly stipend during the initial three years. During the first year, a fixed stipend of Rs 7,000 per month will be provided. Notably, the stipend will be totally based on their performance.

Individuals who have any familial connection to current LIC agents or employees are not eligible to apply. It includes several familial relations, including spouses, children (whether biological, adopted, stepchildren, or independent), parents, siblings, and direct in-laws.

Additionally, retired employees of the Corporation and former LIC agents will also be excluded and cannot be reappointed under this recruitment initiative. Those who are currently working as LIC agents are also not eligible to participate in this recruitment process.

The following documents are required to apply for LIC Bhima Sakhi:

Applicants must upload a recent passport-sized photograph along with the application form.

Additionally, self-attested copies of the following documents are required

Proof of educational qualification, address verification, and age verification are also needed

The following persons can apply for the scheme: