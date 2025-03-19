LIC's Bima Sakhi: 10th pass women can earn Rs 7,000 per month - Check details LIC's Bima Sakhi: To be eligible for this scheme, a woman should be 10th qualified and must be in the age group of 18-70 years.

LIC Bima Sakhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a public sector life insurance company that is best known for offering insurance policies for every class. Now, that state-owned insurance company has started a special scheme for women. Under the scheme, it is offering at least Rs 7,000 per month to eligible women.

LIC Bima Sakhi: What is this scheme?

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year, the LIC’s Bima Sakhi (MCA Scheme) is a stipendiary scheme exclusively for Women. The scheme has been launched to empower women financially.

These women will be trained so that they can become LIC agents and become financially independent. LIC hopes that the Bima Sakhi scheme will also improve insurance access in underprivileged areas of India.

LIC Bima Sakhi: Eligibility

To be eligible for this scheme, a woman should be 10th qualified and must be in the age group of 18-70 years.

Bima Sakhis who have completed their graduation will get the opportunity to work as LIC agents and may also be eligible for the role of development officer within the company.

It is to be noted that the existing agent can not apply for recruitment as MCA. Also, relatives of existing agents or employees will not be eligible to be recruited as MCAs.

LIC Bima Sakhi: Stipend payable

As part of this scheme, LIC will give a fixed stipend for the first three years in addition to the commission earned from policy sales.

The estimated monthly income for women will start from Rs 7,000. During the first year, individuals will receive Rs 7,000 each month. In the second year, the monthly payment will be Rs 6,000. By the third year, the amount will decrease to Rs 5,000.

However, to be eligible for a stipend in the second year, a person will have to complete at least 65 per cent of policies in the first stipendiary year. Similarly, a Bima Sakhi will have to complete at least 65 per cent of policies in the second stipendiary year.