Is your retirement corpus enough? Here’s how annuities can help - Know types and other details

New Delhi:

You can do everything “right” for three decades - save diligently, avoid indulgences, build a nest egg and still face the most unsettling retirement question: will your money last as long as you do? Retirement is no longer a short chapter after work; it can stretch two or even three decades. And how long your retirement corpus lasts depends on how you withdraw, how long the withdrawals last, and how resilient your plan is to inflation, longevity, and medical contingencies.

Millions of Indians face the same silent fear after retirement. Income stops on a date, while life doesn’t. Annuities can help bridge this exact gap by ensuring a steady stream of cash flow.

A Pension You Create for Yourself

According to Sundeep Bhardwaj, Chief Business Officer - Retail, Go Digit Life Insurance, the power of annuity lies in its simplicity. "You invest a lump sum with an insurer, and in return receive a predictable income stream, typically monthly or based on the option you choose. This helps one create a dependable baseline income when salaries stop," he said.

This ensures you don’t have to constantly track changing returns or second-guess whether your savings will last. It enables a fixed, predictable amount to be credited to your account every month, restoring the comfort of a salary.

For example, a 60-year-old investing Rs 45 lakh in an immediate annuity could receive an annuity rate of around 6.5 per cent per annum, which translates to roughly Rs 24,000 a month for life. That steady income can become the foundation of retirement, covering essential expenses without needing to dip into other savings.

The Gift Of Guaranteed Income

Once you choose your plan, your monthly income is largely guaranteed regardless of broader macroeconomic conditions. For retirees who have spent decades working hard and saving carefully, this kind of stability is not just financially valuable; it is emotionally priceless.

However, keep in mind that annuities are not a one-size-fits-all product. They are flexible tools that can be tailored to different retirement needs. The right annuity depends on an individual’s needs and circumstances. Some key considerations are listed below.

Category Type of Annuity Explanation Based on When the Annuity Starts Immediate Annuity You invest in a lump sum and start receiving regular income almost immediately, usually within a month or a year. This is ideal for those who have already retired or have large corpus to invest and need regular income right away. Deferred Annuity You invest today, but the annuity payouts begin at a future date or age, such as 60 or 65 years. This allows the investment to grow and results in higher incomes later. Based on How Returns Are Determined Guaranteed Annuity Offers a guaranteed and predictable amount throughout the payout period. It is not affected by market movements. Index‑Linked Annuity The annuity payout is partially linked to a market index, which means income can increase if the index performs well, but may vary based on market conditions. There is also a Guaranteed payout component in the Index-linked annuity plan. Based on Return of Purchase Price & Payout Structure Life Annuity Provides a regular income for the entire lifetime of the annuitant, regardless of how long you live. Payments typically stop on death. Return of Purchase Price (on death or specific events) Ensures the original invested amount is returned to the nominee on death or to the annuitant on certain predefined events, while regular income is paid during the annuitant’s lifetime.

"The above categories illustrate how annuities can be shaped around individual retirement priorities. A key suggestion is to avoid locking into an annuity too early. Indicative annuity rates often improve between 55 and 65 (around ~6.5 per cent – 8 per cent) compared to earlier ages (around ~4 per cent–5per cent). This is because payouts are priced using life expectancy and expected payout duration, though actual rates vary by product type and prevailing conditions," Bhardwaj said

A key suggestion is to avoid buying it too early, investing between ages 55 and 65 yields significantly higher returns (~6.5 per cent–8 per cent) compared to earlier age bands (~4per cent per cent - 5 per cent), simply because insurers calculate payouts based on shorter life expectancy and a reduced payment duration.

Also, compare the plans before you commit. Annuity rates can vary across insurers, plan types, and payout options. And in many standard annuity plans, medical tests are generally not required as payouts are primarily priced on longevity assumptions and not current health conditions.

"Another thing to keep in mind is the need to submit the life (living) certificate, which confirms that the annuitant is alive. This ensures payments can continue without any disruption. Some insurers still require this certificate to be submitted physically, while others allow digital submission. Thanks to digitisation, most insurers now handle this online, and the process can be completed within minutes, eliminating paperwork, branch visits, and repeated follow‑ups," he added.

Downsides and the Fix

Annuities are not perfect. Once invested, the amount is usually locked in for the long term. That is why most advisors recommend putting only a portion of your retirement corpus into a fixed annuity for guaranteed income, while keeping the rest in other financial instruments. But with the introduction of variable annuity plans, one can get the best of both worlds and avail both growth and a guarantee.

For instance, if a person were to choose a variable annuity instead of a fully guaranteed annuity, they could receive a guaranteed income floor of around Rs 14,000 per month. Any additional payout would typically be linked to the underlying index performance, which means the overall monthly income could potentially be higher than the fixed payout offered under the guaranteed annuity option. This way, annuity can become a stable pension layer, while other investments help manage emergencies, medical needs, and lifestyle wants.

Peace of Mind That Money Cannot Fully Measure

Beyond the numbers, annuity gives something that is hard to put a price on: peace of mind. Knowing that a fixed income will arrive every month, regardless of how long you live, changes the way you feel about retirement. Your retirement corpus may look big today, but without a plan to protect it, it can quietly disappear. An annuity may not make you wealthy, but it will make sure you are never without income, dependent on anyone, or left wondering if this month’s expenses will be covered.