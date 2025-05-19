IRCTC's SwaRail App: From train ticket booking to PNR enquiries, here's what all you can do IRCTC SwaRail App: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's SwaRail app has integrated all public-facing applications of Indian Railways into a single platform.

New Delhi:

IRCTC SwaRail App: Months after silently introducing SwaRail app, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now made the mobile app available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app is also referred to as 'SuperApp' as it promises to offer almost all services by IRCTC under one user interface. This is being touted as the most modern App by IRCTC and is also a major upgrade over the ageing IRCTC Rail Connect App. While the app is available for download, it is important to note that it's currently in beta.

"This app integrates various services offered by Indian Railways, which are currently available on separate mobile apps, into a single user interface, ensuring seamless navigation," the Ministry of Railways had said.

IRCTC SwaRail App: What All It Offer?

IRCTC's SwaRail app has integrated all public-facing applications of Indian Railways into a single platform. Here's all you can do using the app:

Reserved Ticket Bookings

Unreserved Ticket and Platform Ticket Bookings

Parcel and Freight Enquiries

Train and PNR Status Enquiries

Food Orders on Trains

Rail Madad for Complaint Management

IRCTC SwaRail App: Unique Features



Single Sign-On: Only one credential will be required to access all services.

All-in-One App: Currently, users need to have different apps for reserved and unreserved bookings. Moreover, a separate app is required to check train movement and schedules. This app will provide all the information at one place.

Integrated Services: Several services have been integrated to deliver comprehensive information from multiple sources.

Easy Onboarding/Sign-Up: Users can use existing RailConnect or UTS App credentials to access SwaRail app.

Ease of Login – Multiple login options have been provided to improve user experience.