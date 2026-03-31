Income tax rules 2026: 10 key changes from April 1 investors, salaried people must know

Mumbai:

The Income Tax Act 1961 will be replaced with the new Income Tax Act 2025 from April 1, 2026. This will mark a major reform in the tax system of the country. Ahead of this, let's have a look at key changes that will come into effect from April 1, 2206.

Tax Year: The government has decided to replace the older dual system of Financial Year and Assessment Year with a single 'Tax Year'. April 1 onwards, income will be reported under the tax year.

HRA changes: The rules to avail House Rent Allowance (HRA) have been made stricter. Employees must provide their landlord's PAN and proof of rent payments to avail benefits.

PAN rule changes: Starting April 1, 2026, a Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be mandatory if the total amount in a financial year exceeds Rs 10 lakh. Earlier, the rule required a PAN for the deposit of Rs 50,000 per day.

Also, applying for a PAN with only Aadhaar will no longer be allowed. This means applicants will need to submit additional proof of date of birth, such as a voter ID, birth certificate, passport, or driving licence.

Capital gains: New rules will replace the previous 'deemed dividend' treatment, and therefore proceeds from share buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains.

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Under the new rule, the tax exemptions will now apply only on redemption of SGBs purchased at the original issue. Secondary market redemptions will attract capital gains tax.

ITR filing deadline extended: Under the new rule, the ITR deadline for non-audit taxpayers, including businesses and trusts, has been extended to August 31.

Dividend and mutual fund income: Income from dividends and mutual funds will be calculated without permitting any deduction for interest expenses, regardless of whether the investment was made using borrowed funds.

Children's allowances: Children's education allowance has increased from Rs 100 per month to Rs 3,000 per child.