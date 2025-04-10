EPFO Alert: Employees can now generate their UAN on UMANG app: Here's how Any Employer can also use the same Umang App to generate UAN using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) for any new employee.

In a piece of good news for employees, the Labour Ministry has said that those subscribing to social security schemes of the retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can now generate a universal provident fund account number (UAN) and related services through face authentication. Earlier, the HR department of a company was required to generate it.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced enhanced digital services for UAN allotment and activation using face authentication, marking a significant step towards contactless, secure, and fully digital service delivery for crores of members.

He stated that now the employee can directly generate UAN using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) using the Umang Mobile App.

Here's how to generate UAN

To generate UAN, an employee will have to open the UMANG App and follow the steps on UAN Allotment and Activation through Face Authentication. After Aadhaar-based verification, UAN will be generated and sent by SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the Aadhaar database.

After generating UAN, the Employee can download the UAN card from the UMANG App or Member Portal. The advantages of the new process are 100 per cent validation of Aadhaar and user using Face Authentication.

The minister further explained that the members who already have a UAN but have not yet activated, can now easily activate their UAN through the UMANG App.

Biometric authentication using Face Authentication provides a higher level of security compared to traditional methods such as demographic or OTP-based authentication.

This secure verification will also pave the way for a wide range of self-service options for members, eliminating the need for employer or Regional Office intervention in many future services.

With PTI inputs