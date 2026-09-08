State Bank of India FD interest rate: Here's how much you can earn on fixed deposit of 365 days

State Bank of India (SBI) is the country's largest public sector bank by customer base, branch count, and market capitalisation. This public sector lender is offering strong returns on fixed deposits (FDs). SBI is offering bumper interest rates ranging from 3.05 per cent to 7.15 per cent on fixed deposits. Let's find out how much interest SBI offers on FDs with a 365-day maturity period. We'll also cover the special features of SBI's FD scheme for senior citizens.

How much interest is State Bank of India offering on FD accounts with a tenure of 365 days?

State Bank of India customers can open an FD account for a minimum term of 7 days. They can also open an SBI FD account for a maximum term of 10 years. The country's largest public sector bank is offering interest rates ranging from 6.25 per cent to 6.85 per cent on FD schemes with a term of 365 days, or 1 year.

How much interest will senior citizens get on a 365-day FD scheme?

State Bank of India is offering 5.25 per cent interest on 365-day FD accounts to all customers up to 59 years of age. Customers aged 60 and older are offered 6.75 per cent interest on 365-day FD schemes. Additionally, customers aged 80 and above receive 6.85 per cent interest on 365-day FD accounts. This interest rate applies to FD accounts with balances less than Rs 3 crore.

Tenors Existing Rates for Public w.e.f. 15/07/2025 Revised Rates for Public w.e.f. 15/12/2025 Existing Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/07/2025 Revised Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/12/2025 7 days to 45 days 3.05 3.05 3.55 3.55 46 days to 179 days 4.9 4.9 5.4 5.4 180 days to 210 days 5.65 5.65 6.15 6.15 211 days to less than 1 year 5.9 5.9 6.4 6.4 1 Year to less than 2 years 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6.45 6.4 6.95 6.9 3 years to less than 5 years 6.3 6.3 6.8 6.8 5 years and up to 10 years 6.05 6.05 7.05* 7.05*

What special facilities are available for senior citizens on FD accounts?

State Bank of India offers senior citizens 0.50 per cent higher interest on FD accounts than regular customers. Furthermore, super senior citizens, i.e., those aged 80 years or older, receive 0.10 per cent higher interest rates than other senior citizens.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)