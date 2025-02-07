HDFC Bank customers alert: UPI services will not be available on this day - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : HDFC HDFC is conducting essential system maintenance.

HDFC Bank customers alert: There is an important update for HDFC customers as its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will not be available for a couple of hours due to the scheduled system maintenance.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance the efficiency of our services," the bank said.

HDFC Bank customers alert: Scheduled downtime

According to the bank, it is conducting essential system maintenance on February 8 2025 from 12 AM to 3 AM and therefore some services will be impacted during these three hours.

HDFC Bank customers alert: Services affected

As per the information shared by the bank, below services will be affected during these hours:

HDFC Bank UPI transactions on - current and savings accounts, RuPay credit cards, HDFC mobile banking app and TPAPs supported by HDFC Bank for UPI.

Merchant UPI transaction via HDFC Bank

HDFC customers who rely on UPI payments are advised to complete their essential transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

HDFC Q3 Results

Meanwhile, the bank has reported a 2.3 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 17,657 crore for the October-December quarter, restricted by slower loan growth.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's net profit came at Rs 16,735.50 crore for the period, up from Rs 16,372.54 crore in the year-ago period, but marginally down from the preceding quarter's Rs 16,820.97 crore.

Total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 87,460 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25 against Rs 81,720 crore in the year-ago period.

Its core net interest income grew by 7.7 per cent to Rs 30,650 crore on the back of the net interest margin being stable on-year at 3.43 per cent and the bank's loan growth coming at 6.6 per cent.

The non-interest income was up 2.8 per cent at Rs 11,450 crore on a good growth in the core fees and commissions line.